A’s place Dany Jimenez on IL, recall Adam Oller

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the Oakland Athletics announced that they have placed reliever Dany Jimenez on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Right-hander Adam Oller was recalled from Las Vegas to take Jimenez’s spot on the active roster.

Jimenez was a solid contributor out of the bullpen last season, but it has been a struggle so far this season. He has appeared in six games allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He entered Sunday’s game against the Mets with a 3-2 lead in the ninth, but allowed a game-tying home run to Pete Alonso and retired just one batter while issuing three walks.

Oller began the season as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. He was optioned on April 14 a day after allowing seven runs in just 2 1/3 innings in a spot start. He has appeared in three games total and has allowed 12 earned runs in 12 innings.