A’s to promote top prospect Mason Miller, per report

The Oakland Athletics are reportedly promoting one of their top pitching prospects to the big league club, bringing left-hander Mason Miller up to join the team tomorrow:

The A’s are planning to promote pitching prospect Mason Miller to their major-league roster, The Chronicle has learned. It sounds like Miller is scheduled to join the team today and could start tomorrow against the Cubs. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 18, 2023

It’s an aggressive promotion after Miller only pitched one game for Las Vegas. The 21-year-old has skyrocketed up through the minor leagues thanks to a fastball that consistently breaks the 100 MPH mark and a devastating slider that baffles hitters. There’s still some work to be done on his changeup but it’s coming along. If he can master that third pitch, the A’s will have something special in Miller.

He’s reportedly going to get the start tomorrow afternoon at the Coliseum against the Cubs. James Kaprielian was scheduled to pitch that game but we’re still awaiting word on any changes to the rotation order. The team will need to make a 40-man roster move to make room for him as well.

With Oakland in rebuilding mode now is as good a time as ever for the club to see what it has in Miller. The team’s #3 prospect, Miller had one of his best performances last week when he tossed 5 hitless innings with 11 K’s for Vegas. In all he’s only pitched 28 2⁄ 3 innings in pro ball but the club clearly feels confident that he’s ready for prime time.

Miller is the first in what should be several big promotions for the A’s this year. It shouldn’t take long for him to be followed by fellow top prospects Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof. It’s been a tough start to the year for the club but the young studs are making their way to Oakland and the fans will be getting a peak at the future of the club.