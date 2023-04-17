A’s Vs Cubs thread

The A’s hope to get back into the win column Monday, April 17th against the NL Central’s Chicago Cubs at the Oakland Coliseum. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PDT and will see A’s lefty Kyle Muller go against the Cubs righty Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski started twice for the Cubs in 2023 and has a 0-0 record with a 7.50 era. Muller has made three starts this season and has a 0-0 record with a 5.52 ERA.

The A’s will take the field with this lineup tonight:

Today's lineup vs. Chicago (NL) - April 17, 2023 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/whpQIEeYNb — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 17, 2023

Muller will face this lineup for the Cubs who continue the west coast swing of their current road trip tonight:

The Oakland A’s and Chicago Cubs have met twenty-four times in their history. The A’s are 10-14 lifetime against the Cubs.