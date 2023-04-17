 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s Vs Cubs thread

Athletics hope to get back in the win column against the NL Central’s Chicago Cubs

By FGPolito
Kyle Muller, Oakland A’s lefty gets the start against the Cubs Monday, April 17, 2023
Kyle Muller will take the mound in the opening game of the A’s series against the Chicago Cubs.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The A’s hope to get back into the win column Monday, April 17th against the NL Central’s Chicago Cubs at the Oakland Coliseum. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PDT and will see A’s lefty Kyle Muller go against the Cubs righty Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski started twice for the Cubs in 2023 and has a 0-0 record with a 7.50 era. Muller has made three starts this season and has a 0-0 record with a 5.52 ERA.

The A’s will take the field with this lineup tonight:

Muller will face this lineup for the Cubs who continue the west coast swing of their current road trip tonight:

The Oakland A’s and Chicago Cubs have met twenty-four times in their history. The A’s are 10-14 lifetime against the Cubs.

