Kyle Muller starts as A’s look to snap four-game skid against Cubs

After another disappointing loss Sunday, the Oakland Athletics will try to put an end to a four-game losing streak Monday when they continue their home stand with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Kyle Muller will be on the mound for Oakland while Chicago will go with right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

The A’s wasted a good start by JP Sears in a 4-3 loss Sunday. Shea Langeliers gave them a 3-2 lead with an eighth inning double, but the bullpen was unable to hold it and they fell in 10 innings.

Muller will be looking to bounce back from his worst start of the season where he allowed seven hits, three walks and six runs in just four innings against the Orioles. Prior to that start, Muller had allowed just three earned runs through his first 10 2/3 innings.

Wesneski is trying to get his season on track and will be making his third start of the season in Monday’s opener. He allowed six hits and three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his first start against the Reds. He failed to make it out of the second inning in his next start allowing five hits, four walks and seven runs, although just two were earned, against the Mariners.

The Cubs come into the series with an 8-6 record. They have won seven of 10 overall and just took two of three from the Dodgers to begin a six-game road trip. Chicago ranks in the middle of the pack in runs scored, but their pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a 3.58 ERA.

The Cubs gave a big contract to Dansby Swanson to lure him away from Atlanta during the offseason and he is off to a hot start at the plate hitting .358/.424/.415 with a 134 wRC+. Chicago also added Cody Bellinger over the winter and after starting the season 4-for-30, is starting to show signs of life. Bellinger has hit in six-straight and is 8-for-23 with two doubles and two home runs over that stretch.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010