Elephant Rumblings: Top prospects shine in Triple-A debuts

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
Just for a moment, let’s look at a pair of positives to start off the week, rather than dwell on stuff like the A’s losing one-run games all weekend like it was 2014 again, or Reggie’s rather dreary assessment of the A’s future in Oakland.
If there is a future for the A’s in the East Bay, top prospects Zack Gelof and Mason Miller might be prominent features of a true New Oakland. Both got off to great starts in their new assignments with the Las Vegas Aviators last week.
Gelof, in the Aviators lineup as second baseman, went 3-for-10 with a double in his first week with the team. That’s not bad at all, but toss in five walks along with that trio of hits and you’ve got a .533 OBP! There’s small sample magic in there for sure, and young Zack also managed to strike out six times in between all those hits and walks, but his bottom line so far befits his No. 2 prospect ranking.
No. 3 prospect Miller was positively prodigious in his first start on the mound for the Aviators last Friday. He threw five hitless innings, struck out 11 and walked none—and he did in with just 64 pitches, over a third of which hit triple digits on the radar.
Both Gelof and Miller seem likely to get big league looks at some point this year, and the A’s could certainly use a talent infusion at the MLB level. The need for better starting pitching is particularly dire—yes, Paul Blackburn and Drew Rucinski should be back in the A’s rotation soon. That could help, but I expect the picture will remain fluid and some issues will persist. How aggressive should the A’s be in promoting their most promising youngsters?
Best of Twitter:
Roster moves.
LHP Richard Lovelady & IF Tyler Wade to A’s, LHP Hogan Harris, SS Nick Allen, RHP Adam Oller, RHP Spencer Patton to LV, OF Cal Stevenson DFA’d, LV RHP Parker Dunshee released, LV RHP Jack Cushing to MID, LHP John Beller to LAN, RHP Grant Holman off LAN IL…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 17, 2023
Um, Miller kind of looks more ready than Blackburn.
A's RHP Paul Blackburn allowed 4 runs on 6 hits, walked 2, K'd 3 & gave up 1 HR in 2 2/3 IP in his third rehab start for Las Vegas today.— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 17, 2023
Reggie sounded a bit more hopeful here about the A’s staying in Oakland than in remarks he made earlier.
A special moment pic.twitter.com/RARLEzrTDD— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 16, 2023
Reggie carries the ‘73 Trophy onto the field.
Celebrating the 1973 A's World Series team today pic.twitter.com/EeHOPIYwAd— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 16, 2023
Comfy Canha.
“It’s weird. It’s a little different. But, obviously, there’s a comfortability for me coming here, being here. It’s comfy.”@outtadapakmark joined A's Cast Live to talk about his return home to the Bay Area.— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) April 16, 2023
: https://t.co/lA2y8cl5zL pic.twitter.com/kFEwuysRvU
An all-out swing connects for Butler.
"Sidewalk Souvenir To The Moon" @itslaw1's first HR this season pic.twitter.com/eEUILNsxUG— Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) April 17, 2023
Thomas gets POTD honors.
A’s Prospect of the Day is OF Cody Thomas who had 3 hits with a 3-run HR & a double to help @AviatorsLV win on Sunday…https://t.co/g0CAtruStI pic.twitter.com/woSN9Idz0m— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 17, 2023
