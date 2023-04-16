Mets vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a sweep Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the New York Mets. The A’s fell 3-2 on Saturday behind an encouraging start from Shintaro Fujinami. JP Sears will make his third start of the season Sunday while the Mets will go with rookie right-hander Jose Butto.

Esteury Ruiz is riding a six-game hitting streak and will move up into the leadoff spot for Sunday’s game. Tony Kemp will move back to left field and hit second where he will be followed Brent Rooker. Ryan Noda gets another start at first base while Kevin Smith is back at shortstop and hitting ninth.

Today's lineup vs. New York-NL - April 16, 2023 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/E4UguAxI7r — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 16, 2023

For the Mets, former A’s outfielder Mark Canha will serve as the DH and bat fifth. Tommy Pham gets the start in left field with a left-handed pitcher on the mound. Francisco Alvarez will catch Butto and bat ninth.