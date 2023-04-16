Elephant Rumblings: Shintaro Fujinami shows progress in loss to Mets

After issuing 17 walks in Friday’s series opening loss, the Oakland Athletics were looking for any kind of improvement from its battered pitching staff. Shintaro Fujinami was part of the problem for his first two starts. Regulated to pitching every Saturday to more closely mimic his workload from Japan, Fujinami allowed 13 runs and logged just 6 2/3 innings over his first two starts. Fujinami showed flashes during those first two outings, but both ended in a similar refrain where he simply lost his command.
Saturday was different as he pitched into the seventh inning and gave the A’s a chance. He did allow two homers, including one in the seventh to former A’s outfielder Mark Canha that tied the game, but it was unquestionably progress for the right-hander.
Best of Twitter
Fuji with the strikeout.
Shintaro Fujinami, 97mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/AuBhgPCu3W— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 15, 2023
Esteury Ruiz extended his hitting streak to six-straight games Saturday and is now hitting .326/.431/.419 for the season.
2-0 courtesy of Esteury pic.twitter.com/sAk0XC4MHm— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 15, 2023
Mark Kotsay discussing Fujinami’s start Saturday.
Kotsay analyzes Fujinami's start in today's loss to New York pic.twitter.com/iWCBgYAPhv— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 15, 2023
Brent Rooker went hitless Saturday, but still has eight hits in his last five games. It sounds like he has been on the A’s radar for a while.
"I remember what we wrote in some of our amateur reports in 2017."@Athletics GM David Forst discussed just how long they've been interested in Brent Rooker.— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) April 15, 2023
