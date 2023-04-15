A’s roster move: Richard Lovelady recalled, Hogan Harris optioned

The Oakland A’s continue to make roster moves, promoting left-hander Richard Lovelady and optioning fellow lefty Hogan Harris.

Lovelady only recent joined the club when they claimed him off waivers from the Braves two days ago. The former Royal has a decent amount of experience in the big leagues, pitching for Kansas City in 46 games over the past 3 seasons. His 2021 was mostly lost to Tommy John surgery but he came back and had his best stretch last year when the 27-year old threw to a 3.48 ERA over 20 2⁄ 3 innings for KC.

Atlanta acquired him at the end of spring training for cash considerations and has spent the year at Triple-A, making four appearances with a 7.20 ERA. He gives the A’s a second lefty to go with Sam Moll.

As for Harris, he made his MLB debut last night but it didn’t go how he probably imagined. Harris was tagged for six runs, walking five batters while only recording a single out. You have to imagine debut jitters had something to do with it but it was really, really bad. He’ll head back to Vegas and try to earn another chance to return to the big league club and you can expect to see him at some point again this season.