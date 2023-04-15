Elephant Rumblings: Mason Miller impressive in Triple A debut

Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse. We could spend this morning discussing how the Oakland Athletics’ pitching staff issued a record 17 walks in a blowout loss to the Mets Friday night in the first game of their home stand. Or how the pitching staff as a whole now has an 8.34 ERA for the season while the rotation’s number climbed to 10.22 after James Kaprielian was tagged for six runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

However, I am going to instead focus on something more positive and hopefully better days ahead for the franchise. Mason Miller made his Triple A debut for Las Vegas Friday night and was dominant striking out 11 over five perfect innings. The only base runner he allowed in the game came on a dropped third strike. Miller showed off all of his tools in his performance cracking triple digits with his fastball 23 times during his outing. Perhaps even more relevant given the current state of Oakland’s pitching staff, only eight of those 23 fastballs missed the strike zone. He’s made two starts this season and has yet to walk a batter in 8 2/3 innings.

I don’t think anyone could have predicted that Oakland would struggle this bad, this early, but it is important to keep perspective. There is a lot of young talent in this minor league system and better days are ahead.

Some video of Miller’s Triple A debut.

Mason Miller. Dominant.



The third-ranked @Athletics prospect whiffed 11 over 5 no-hit, no-walk frames and reached 100 mph 23 times for @AviatorsLV: pic.twitter.com/OsB0p6APi2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2023

Mark Kotsay on the A’s pitching staff issuing 17 walks in Friday’s loss to the Mets.

Mark Kotsay expressed his frustration with the 17 walks the A's surrendered, the most in Oakland history pic.twitter.com/I6Ym61P0WA — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 15, 2023

Lost in the pitching staff’s struggles, Oakland’s offense actually out hit the Mets 13-11. Brent Rooker homered again and finished with two hits. He is on a nice run at the plate over his last three games.

Brent Rooker has been pleased with the A's quality of at-bats lately pic.twitter.com/t7rzt0SEFK — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 15, 2023

Presented without comment.