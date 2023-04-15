 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Mets game thread

It’s Fuji time

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Oakland Athletics Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday didn’t go the way the A’s and their fans hoped but they get another chance to get back in the win column today against the New York Mets. And hey, it’s Jackie Robinson Day!

It’s Shintaro Fujinami starting for the A’s while the Mets will send out Carlos Carrasco. Let’s get our fourth win!

Here’s the lineup for the A’s today:

And here’s the Met’s order:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...