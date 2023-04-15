A’s vs. Mets game thread

Yesterday didn’t go the way the A’s and their fans hoped but they get another chance to get back in the win column today against the New York Mets. And hey, it’s Jackie Robinson Day!
It’s Shintaro Fujinami starting for the A’s while the Mets will send out Carlos Carrasco. Let’s get our fourth win!
Here’s the lineup for the A’s today:
Lining up for #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/w8oBGpcOrX— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 15, 2023
And here’s the Met’s order:
Jackie Robinson Day starters. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) April 15, 2023
