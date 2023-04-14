 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs. Mets game thread

7-6 Mets kick off the second home series of 2023

By FGPolito
/ new
A’s righty James Kaprielian will take the mound against the Guardians in Oakland.
James Kaprielian takes the mound against the Mets tonight in Oakland.
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

After a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Orioles on Thursday sent the A’s packing for home, they start a three-game series against the New York Mets at the Oakland Coliseum tonight. The Mets will send Kodai Senga to the mound in the opener. Senga is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

Here is the lineup that will be battling Senga tonight.

James Kaprielian will take the mound for the A’s and face a tough Mets lineup. Kaprielian, who is 0-1 with an 11+ ERA, looks to right the ship against this lineup for the Mets.

A’s Nation is hoping that some home-cooking will get the team back in the win column.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...