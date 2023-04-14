Athletics vs. Mets game thread

After a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Orioles on Thursday sent the A’s packing for home, they start a three-game series against the New York Mets at the Oakland Coliseum tonight. The Mets will send Kodai Senga to the mound in the opener. Senga is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

Here is the lineup that will be battling Senga tonight.

Today's lineup vs. New York (NL) - April 14, 2023 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/0XcopF8uv2 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 14, 2023

James Kaprielian will take the mound for the A’s and face a tough Mets lineup. Kaprielian, who is 0-1 with an 11+ ERA, looks to right the ship against this lineup for the Mets.

A’s Nation is hoping that some home-cooking will get the team back in the win column.