Athletics vs. Orioles game thread

The Oakland Athletics will wrap up a seven-game road trip Thursday morning against the Baltimore Orioles. The A’s snapped a six-game skid with an 8-4 win Wednesday and will now go for a split in the series against the Orioles. Right-hander Adam Oller will get the start for Oakland while former A’s left-hander Cole Irvin will be on the mound for Baltimore.

Esteury Ruiz returns to the lineup for the finale Thursday and will hit leadoff. Ramon Laureano shifts back to right field and will bat second. Carlos Perez, who homered Wednesday, will serve as the DH and hit seventh. Nick Allen gets the start at second base and will round out the order.

Today's lineup vs. Baltimore - April 13, 2023 at Oriole Park pic.twitter.com/mbyDkdYNTx — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 13, 2023

For the Orioles, Cedric Mullins returns to the leadoff spot. Ryan Mountcastle will DH Wednesday with Ryan O’Hearn getting the start at first base. O’Hearn was promoted to the active roster by the Orioles ahead of Thursday’s game. Terrin Vavra will play right field and hit seventh.