A’s look to end road trip on a good note behind Adam Oller

After snapping a six-game losing streak Wednesday night, the Oakland Athletics will try to end their road trip on a good note when they wrap up a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The A’s dropped the first five games of their road trip and were outscored 54-18 over their six-game losing streak. However, Ken Waldichuk pitched into the seventh inning, and the offense was finally able to manufacture some runs.

Adam Oller will make a spot start for the A’s in the series finale. Oller was part of the rotation competition during the spring, but began the season in the bullpen where he has operated as a multi-inning option. Oller has appeared in two games and has logged at least 4 2/3 innings in each. His last appearance was April 7 in Tampa Bay where he pitched well allowing two hits, three walks and one run over five innings.

The A’s will face a familiar face Thursday as Cole Irvin will make his first start against his former club. Irvin spent two seasons in Oakland before he was shipped to Baltimore during the offseason in exchange for infield prospect Darell Hernaiz. It has been a tough start to the season for Irvin who has allowed 12 hits and nine runs over his first 8 2/3 innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, April 13, 10:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2