 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s finally break the losing streak

MLB news and roundup

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Thursday , Athletics Nation!

Last night’s win finally saw the A’s put together a combined performance from both sides of the ball, with the bats scoring and the pitching keeping the O’s off the roster.

It felt like forever since the A’s last won a game, but today they can actually get their first winning streak of the season. Yes, it would just be a 2-game win streak but a winning streak is a winning streak; A’s fans can’t get greedy this year. Hopefully today’s spot starter Adam Oller can keep the Yankees positive vibes rolling.

Oller had a fantastic camp and was in contention for a rotation spot all spring long, but ultimately fell short to JP Sears. Oller has only made it into two games this year: the first was somewhat of a disaster as he yielded 5 runs in 4 23 innings, but he bounced back and gave Oakland 5 strong, scoreless innings against the Rays, Which Oller is going to show up today? Tune in to find out everyone!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Gosh, if only the A’s had him…

Some updates from the minor leagues:

Me to John Fischer:

Yay!!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...