Elephant Rumblings: A’s finally break the losing streak

Welcome to Thursday , Athletics Nation!

Last night’s win finally saw the A’s put together a combined performance from both sides of the ball, with the bats scoring and the pitching keeping the O’s off the roster.

It felt like forever since the A’s last won a game, but today they can actually get their first winning streak of the season. Yes, it would just be a 2-game win streak but a winning streak is a winning streak; A’s fans can’t get greedy this year. Hopefully today’s spot starter Adam Oller can keep the Yankees positive vibes rolling.

Oller had a fantastic camp and was in contention for a rotation spot all spring long, but ultimately fell short to JP Sears. Oller has only made it into two games this year: the first was somewhat of a disaster as he yielded 5 runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, but he bounced back and gave Oakland 5 strong, scoreless innings against the Rays, Which Oller is going to show up today? Tune in to find out everyone!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Gosh, if only the A’s had him…

Max Muncy is 1 of 10 players to have 25+ HRs vs an opponent (#SFGiants) and do it at a rate of better than one every 12 plate appearances. Here's the list: pic.twitter.com/jcc5ypIM4n — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 13, 2023

Some updates from the minor leagues:

A's RHP Drew Rucinski allowed 2 runs on 6 hits with 2 Ks & 0 walks in 2 IP in his first rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas tonight. He threw 45 pitches, 30 for strikes. Zack Gelof has gone 1 for 3 in his first game since returning from the IL. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 13, 2023

Me to John Fischer:

Giants reliever Taylor Rogers -- unhappy with his performance -- throws his glove in the trash can. ⚾️ ️ pic.twitter.com/CK4Js53yee — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 13, 2023

Yay!!