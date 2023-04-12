A’s place Domingo Acevedo on 15-day injured list, recall Chad Smith

The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that they have placed reliever Domingo Acevedo on the 15-day injured list and recalled right-hander Chad Smith from Triple A Las Vegas.

Acevedo is reportedly dealing with a strained back and will now be out of action for the next two weeks. He has struggled out of the game allowing 10 hits and eight runs in just 5 1/3 innings. Acevedo last pitched in Monday’s loss in Baltimore. All eight of the runs he has allowed have come in his last four appearances.

Smith was one of the final cuts from spring camp where he pitched well allowing three runs over 8 2/3 innings while averaging a strikeout per inning. He made three appearances at Las Vegas where he allowed five hits, one run and struck out six in four innings.