Athletics vs. Orioles game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to put an end to a six-game losing streak Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland while Baltimore will go with right-hander Dean Kremer.

The A’s will roll out a different looking lineup for Wednesday’s game. Tony Kemp will lead off, but will start in left field. Ramon Laureano returns to the lineup after getting Tuesday off and will see his first action in center field. Jesus Aguilar drops to sixth in the order. Shea Langeliers a day off with Carlos Perez behind the plate and hitting ninth.

For the Orioles, Adley Rutschman will serve as the DH and will hit second. James McCann will catch and hit cleanup. Gunnar Henderson gets another start at third base and will be hitting sixth.