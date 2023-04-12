Ken Waldichuk looks to right the ship against Orioles

After another frustrating loss Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics will try to pick up the pieces again when they continue a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night. Oakland finally found some offense and led 7-3 in the fifth before they were outscored 9-1 the rest of the way.

The A’s have now lost six straight games and all five of their current road trip. They have been outscored by 53 runs through the first 11 games and the pitching staff ranks 30th with a 7.88 ERA and -1.5 fWAR. The rotation’s struggles have forced the bullpen to cover 46 2/3 innings which is tied for the fourth most in the majors.

Ken Waldichuk has played a big part in that as he has struggled through his first two outings. Waldichuk allowed six runs over 5 2/3 innings in his first start against the Angels. He was then tagged for eight runs in just three innings in his next start against the Rays. He’s allowed 14 earned runs, including seven home runs, over his first 8 2/3 innings. That isn’t going to play and he needs to show some improvement if he wants to hang on to his rotation spot.

The Orioles will counter with right-hander Dean Kremer who is also looking to put behind some early season struggles. Kremer allowed five runs over three innings in his first start in Boston. He pitched better his next time out against the Yankees, but was still tagged for five hits and four runs in five innings. Kremer has faced Oakland once in his career allowing two runs while striking out six over six innings.

Shea Langeliers hit his second home run of the season in Tuesday’s game. Mark Kotsay has leaned on him heavily as he has played in 10 of the first 11 games. Kevin Smith had two hits in his second game since being promoted from Triple A.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday April 12, 3:35 p.m. PDT

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore Maryland

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2