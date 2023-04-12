Elephant Rumblings: Seth Brown out for 4-6 weeks

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s have been scoring runs in fits and spurts this season. They managed eight runs in yesterday’s game against the Orioles after scoring just one in the three games prior. Unfortunately, those eight runs didn’t provide enough run support for A’s pitchers, who continue to put up positively disastrous numbers.

So the A’s are now sitting at 2-9. They’ve lost six in a row, and have yet to win one on the road this season. My analysis: they need to score more runs, and allow far fewer. But yesterday’s news does not bode well for the team in the scoring of runs department.

The A’s erratic offense will likely be missing one of its best power bats for at least a month, as Seth Brown was diagnosed with an oblique strain that will keep him out of the lineup for an estimated four to six weeks per manager Mark Kotsay.

Mark Kotsay told reporters in Baltimore today that Seth Brown has a Grade 2 left oblique strain with a general recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 11, 2023

Brown was off to a slow start this season, slashing just .200/.250/.367 before the A’s put him on the 10-day IL on Monday. This latest setback will make it that much harder for Brown to get going and punch his ticket to a contending team before the trade deadline.

Brown’s absence has opened up a roster spot for Kevin Smith, who has had a fantastic spring both in preseason and Triple-A play. Smith has started two games at shortstop this week, and he went 2-for-5 with an RBI in yesterday’s game, though he has also struck out five times in nine at-bats since arriving in Oakland.

It’s too early to draw any conclusions about how Smith will far this time up in the bigs. But it isn’t too early to conclude that this A’s roster desperately needs to get a fresh notch in the win column. A quality demonstration of command from struggling Ken Waldichuck plus more offense like yesterday’s might make it happen. Let’s go, Oakland!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

A’s pitching making history.

A’s pitching has allowed 23 home runs. Three teams since 1901 have allowed more in first 11 games of a season, per @baseball-ref: 2019 Orioles (27), 2009 Phillies (26), 2009 Orioles (24). Those Orioles teams lost 108 and 98 games; that Phillies team went to the World Series. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 12, 2023

And not just for giving up home runs.

The A’s have a 7.88 ERA after 11 games. That appears to be the third-highest ERA by a team through its first 11 games of a season since 1901, per an @baseball-ref search, after the 1955 KC Athletics (8.72) and 1998 Rockies (8.25). (Erased previous tweet that had KC Royals). — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 12, 2023

OK, it could be worse.

That 1955 Kansas City team lost its ninth game 29-6 so that didn't help. Also a 16-0 loss in there. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 12, 2023

OK, last one.

The A’s have been outscored by 53 runs thru 11 games. That’s the worst mark thru 11 games since 1899 (Washington Nationals -57 and Cleveland Spiders -53). Those franchises didn’t exist after that season — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 12, 2023

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: RHP Paul Blackburn to LV on rehab, RHP Mason Miller to LV, RHP Luis Medina to LV temporary inactive list due to family matter, LHP Jake Fishman to LV IL, RHP Parker Dunshee to LV active roster, OF Seth Brown to A’s IL, IF Kevin Smith to A’s…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 11, 2023

No drama for Blackburn in last night’s rehab start.

Paul Blackburn threw three scoreless innings in Vegas in his rehab start. No walks and no strikeouts. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) April 12, 2023

Injury updates.