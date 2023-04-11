 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs. Orioles game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: APR 09 Athletics at Rays Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap a five-game losing streak Tuesday night when they continue a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles. The A’d dropped the opener Monday night, 5-1 and will send lefty Kyle Muller to the mound Tuesday. Pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for the Orioles.

Ramon Laureano is out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game with Brent Rooker getting the start in right field. Jesus Aguilar will DH while Jace Peterson starts again at third base. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate and will bat eighth.

For Baltimore, Austin Hays moves into the leadoff spot against the left-hander. He will be followed by Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle, who both homered in the opener Monday. James McCann gets the start at DH while prospect Gunnar Henderson will be at third base and hitting seventh.

