Kyle Muller, A’s look to snap skid against Orioles

After another setback Monday, the Oakland Athletics will turn to Kyle Muller in hopes of snapping a five-game losing streak when they continue a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Muller has been a bright spot in a rotation that has a 9.53 ERA through the first 10 games. Muller started on Opening Day and limited the Angels to four hits and one run over five innings. He allowed four hits and three walks, but just two runs over 5 2/3 innings in his second start against the Guardians. The A’s could use some length Tuesday as they were again forced to use four relievers to cover the final three innings of Monday’s game.

While the struggles of the pitching staff have been well chronicled, the offense has sputtered out of the gates as well. Oakland has scored just one run over their last three games. They have scored more than four runs just once in their last six.

Ramon Laureano gave them an early lead with a first inning triple Monday, but they left seven men on base and were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Kevin Smith, who was called up to replace Seth Brown on the active roster Monday, was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The A’s did manage eight hits, which is seven more than they had in Sunday’s finale in Tampa, but they have to find a way to put some runs on the board and take some pressure off the pitching staff.

For the Orioles, top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will make his second start of the season. Rodriguez debuted on April 5 and limited the Rangers to four hits and two runs over five innings. He struck out five and walked just one.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 11, 3:35 p.m. PDT

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 / 103.7 HD2