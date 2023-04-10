Athletics vs. Orioles game thread

The Oakland Athletics are in Baltimore Monday where they will begin a four-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. The A’s, who are looking to snap a four-game skid, will send lefty JP Sears to the mound. The Orioles will start right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Ryan Noda moves up to the second spot in the order and will play first base. Ramon Laureano, who had Oakland’s only hit Sunday, will hit cleanup and play right field. Laureano has had some success against Gibson in his career going 8-for-15 with two doubles and two home runs. Kevin Smith will make his 2023 debut at shortstop and will bat sixth.

For the Orioles, Adley Rutschman will catch and hit second. Rutschman is off to a blistering start at the plate hitting .389/.476/.556 with two homers and a 196 wRC+. Anthony Santander will serve as the DH and bat fourth.