Elephant Rumblings: Reinforcements desperately needed

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Congratulations! If you are reading this, you survived a weekend of very ugly baseball. The A’s were consistent: they lost to the Rays 11-0 on both Saturday and Sunday in a dizzying display of bad pitching, worse defense, and no offense. At 2-7, the A’s are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the worst record in baseball, and the team’s ERA of 7.54 is both astonishingly bad and the highest mark in MLB.

As if all that isn’t bad enough, one of the A’s top power bats, Seth Brown, was placed on the IL yesterday. Something has got to give.

Perhaps putting Triple-A hot-streaking Kevin Smith back in the lineup will put some spark in it and upgrade the defensive picture in the infield. Smith was truly awful in a 151 plate appearance stint with the A’s last season, during which he posted a wRC+ of just 48. But he’s crushing it with the Aviators this spring, and though we’re not even 10 games into the regular season, it is clearly time for the A’s to shake things up a bit.

What the A’s could really use is some dependability in the rotation. I don’t remember ever missing Paul Blackburn as much as I do now. Drew Rucinski, another injured A’s starter, is known for consistency. Both should be heading to Triple-A for rehab assignments this week per Martin Gallegos. That’s welcome news, but we still don’t know when they’ll be back in the A’s rotation.

In the meantime, let’s just trust that this current level of ineptitude is unsustainable. And maybe hope the A’s can score a run against the Orioles tonight.

Have some hope, and a wonderful week, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHPs Zach Neal & Spencer Patton & LHP John Beller signed to MiLB deals/assigned to ACL A’s, RHP Paul Blackburn to STK on rehab, Clarke/Beck/Schwarz/Feigl/Weisenburger to MID IL, Holman/Berrios/Basso/Swift to LAN IL…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 10, 2023

Affiliate shredders.

A's Top 5 Minor League OPS Leaders (min. 10 ABs):

OF Brayan Buelvas (STK) 1.333

SS Max Muncy (LAN) 1.300

SS Kevin Smith (LV) 1.216

OF Cody Thomas (LV) 1.144

C-1B Tyler Soderstrom (LV) 1.099 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 9, 2023

Counting the ways the Rays beat the A’s.

Not covering the road trip so not tweeting much. In three games vs. the Rays, the A’s were outscored 31-5, outhit 30-16, outhomered 11-2. A’s pitching: 19 BB, 14 K, 12 starter IP; Rays pitching: 5 BB, 28 K, 20 starter IP. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) April 9, 2023

Perkins dealing for the Lugnuts.

Susac opening strong.