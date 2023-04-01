 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs. Angels game thread

Fujinami takes the mound for his MLB debut in this matchup of the A’s and Angels

By FGPolito
Los Angeles Angels v. Oakland Athletics
Thursday’s batting hero Esteury Ruiz will be leading off today for the A’s as they take on the Angels at Oakland Coliseum today at 1:07pm.
Fresh off of an exciting comeback victory over Ohtani, Trout & Company on Opening Day, The A’s and Angels will be back at it Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum at 1:07 pm. Lefty Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for the Angels against A’s Righty Shintaro Fujinami. This will be “Fuji’s” first major league start.

The A’s lineup will have a very different look today with Esteury Ruiz moving up to the leadoff spot, Aledmys Diaz moving to third from Shortstop with Nick Allen taking over at short.

With Sandoval on the mound, Shohei Ohtani will be DH’ing for the Angels.

The Angels’ full lineup will look like this:

