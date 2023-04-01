Athletics vs. Angels game thread

Fresh off of an exciting comeback victory over Ohtani, Trout & Company on Opening Day, The A’s and Angels will be back at it Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum at 1:07 pm. Lefty Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for the Angels against A’s Righty Shintaro Fujinami. This will be “Fuji’s” first major league start.

The A’s lineup will have a very different look today with Esteury Ruiz moving up to the leadoff spot, Aledmys Diaz moving to third from Shortstop with Nick Allen taking over at short.

With Sandoval on the mound, Shohei Ohtani will be DH’ing for the Angels.

A's lineup vs. Angels for Fuji Day: Ruiz CF, Díaz 3B, Brown LF, Aguilar 1B, Rooker DH, Laureano RF, Langeliers C, Kemp 2B, Allen SS; Fujinami P

The Angels’ full lineup will look like this: