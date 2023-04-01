Elephant Rumblings: FanGraphs Top 100 update, Zack Gelof to IL

FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen put out a “beginning of the season” update to his Top 100 list prospects list Friday and four more Oakland Athletics prospects were included. Kyle Muller, Shintaro Fujinami, Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda were all added in the update. Muller was Oakland’s Opening Day starter and was assigned a 45 Future Value by Longenhagen. Fujinami will start Saturday’s game, Ruiz was the team’s Opening Day starter and Noda is expected to see plenty of opportunities after coming over from the Dodgers as a Rule 5 pick. That group joins Tyler Soderstrom, Ken Waldichuk and Mason Miller who were previously ranked in the preseason list.
In other prospect related news, infielder Zack Gelof will begin the season on the injured list according to The Athletics’ Melissa Lockard.
Zack Gelof will begin the season on the Las Vegas injured list but is expected to return in a week, I’m told.— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) March 31, 2023
Las Vegas dropped its opener to Reno 13-9, but Cody Thomas hit for the cycle. Tyler Soderstrom and Jordan Diaz finished with two hits each.
A’s Coverage
MLB News
Best of Twitter
David Forst recently discussed the plan for Shintaro Fujinami.
"I mean the reality is, Shintaro Fujinami may get 3 or 4 starts in and say, ‘Hey, my body feels really good. I don't need a full 6 days of rest like he had in Japan.’”— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) March 31, 2023
David Forst on Fuji's role with the @Athletics
Tyler Soderstrom is the next Giambi? Pretty high praise
"Tyler Soderstrom is the next Giambi."— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) April 1, 2023
Do you AGREE or DISAGREE with Towny’s “out-of-the-box” picks for who will be the @Athletics stat leaders in 2023.
Baseball is back!
Opening Day registered the most-watched day in MLB(dot)TV history (172 million minutes) by +42%. The previous record was 2021 Opening Day, which attracted 121 million minutes watched.— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 31, 2023
