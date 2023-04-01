 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: FanGraphs Top 100 update, Zack Gelof to IL

News and notes from Friday’s off day.

By Kris Willis
FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen put out a “beginning of the season” update to his Top 100 list prospects list Friday and four more Oakland Athletics prospects were included. Kyle Muller, Shintaro Fujinami, Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda were all added in the update. Muller was Oakland’s Opening Day starter and was assigned a 45 Future Value by Longenhagen. Fujinami will start Saturday’s game, Ruiz was the team’s Opening Day starter and Noda is expected to see plenty of opportunities after coming over from the Dodgers as a Rule 5 pick. That group joins Tyler Soderstrom, Ken Waldichuk and Mason Miller who were previously ranked in the preseason list.

In other prospect related news, infielder Zack Gelof will begin the season on the injured list according to The Athletics’ Melissa Lockard.

Las Vegas dropped its opener to Reno 13-9, but Cody Thomas hit for the cycle. Tyler Soderstrom and Jordan Diaz finished with two hits each.

