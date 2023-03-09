Dodgers vs. A’s spring training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will continue the Cactus League schedule Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adam Oller will get the start for Oakland while young right-hander Ryan Pepiot will be on the mound for Los Angeles.

The A’s will roll out most of their regulars for Thursday’s game. Aledmys Diaz gets another start at shortstop while Shea Langeliers will slot in behind the plate. Jesus Aguilar will DH with Ryan Noda at first base. Oller will be making his third appearance of the spring. He has allowed six hits, two runs and has seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in his previous two outings combined.

Today's lineup vs. Los Angeles (NL) - March 9, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/IPtuNxQYwB — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 9, 2023

For the Dodgers, Jason Hayward will lead off and play center field. Miguel Vargas will be at second base while JD Martinez will DH and bat clean up.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM