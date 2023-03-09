 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s drop game against Team Colombia

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Thursday, AN!

The A’s dropped a game against Colombia yesterday, losing a close game by a final of 3-2. Oakland managed just 7 singles against Colombia, while the Colombians did a bit more damage with their own 7 hits against the A’s, including an Oscar Mercado home run in the 4th inning off Kyle Muller. A’s prospect and candidate for an Opening Day roster spot Jordan Diaz also got a hit against the A’s. That… probably… helps his chances? Right?

Me too, Bryce. Me too.

And Brodie with an interview with Nick Allen:

Big news for Bay Area radio listeners:

What you you guys think?

