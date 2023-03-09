Elephant Rumblings: A’s drop game against Team Colombia

Happy Thursday, AN!

The A’s dropped a game against Colombia yesterday, losing a close game by a final of 3-2. Oakland managed just 7 singles against Colombia, while the Colombians did a bit more damage with their own 7 hits against the A’s, including an Oscar Mercado home run in the 4th inning off Kyle Muller. A’s prospect and candidate for an Opening Day roster spot Jordan Diaz also got a hit against the A’s. That… probably… helps his chances? Right?

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Me too, Bryce. Me too.

Las Vegas Native Bryce Harper prefers A's stay in Oaklandhttps://t.co/cZJ0J769EY pic.twitter.com/okR4C6AXPX — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) March 9, 2023

And Brodie with an interview with Nick Allen:

Big news for Bay Area radio listeners:

Breaking: Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto no longer with 95.7 The Game https://t.co/eKMiilxJnI — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) March 9, 2023

What you you guys think?