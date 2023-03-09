Elephant Rumblings: A’s drop game against Team Colombia

Happy Thursday, AN!
The A’s dropped a game against Colombia yesterday, losing a close game by a final of 3-2. Oakland managed just 7 singles against Colombia, while the Colombians did a bit more damage with their own 7 hits against the A’s, including an Oscar Mercado home run in the 4th inning off Kyle Muller. A’s prospect and candidate for an Opening Day roster spot Jordan Diaz also got a hit against the A’s. That… probably… helps his chances? Right?
A’s Coverage:
- Willis: Community prospect list No. 21
- Hardin Sr. A’s fall to Colombia 3-2
- Polito: A’s players join WBC rosters
- Kawahara: Early sign of improvement? A’s hitters talking walks this spring ($)
- Kawahara: A health scare threatened his career. Now this A’s prospect his throwing 100 MPH ($)
- Gallegos: Diaz excited to help grow baseball in Colombia
- Gallegos: New vets bring offensive improvement for A’s
- Gallegos: The long road home for this A’s pitcher
MLB News & Interest:
- Cano: deGrom “really good”, hits 100 MPH in bullpen
- Leitch: Every team’s most intriguing player in the Classic right now
- Mishanec: Tony La Russa severs ties with Bay Area animal shelter ($)
- Franco: Latest on Phillies’ rotation competition
- Franco: Dodgers’ Gonsolin questionable for Opening Day
- MLB Trade Rumors transcript with former Athletic Dan Haren
- McDonald: Astros struggling in extension talks with star players
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Me too, Bryce. Me too.
Las Vegas Native Bryce Harper prefers A's stay in Oaklandhttps://t.co/cZJ0J769EY pic.twitter.com/okR4C6AXPX— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) March 9, 2023
And Brodie with an interview with Nick Allen:
https://t.co/qKslAVl2ZA pic.twitter.com/HbnsLuEZqI— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) March 9, 2023
Big news for Bay Area radio listeners:
Breaking: Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto no longer with 95.7 The Game https://t.co/eKMiilxJnI— Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) March 9, 2023
What you you guys think?
Do you like A's magnet schedules?— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 9, 2023
Because @RFWill149 and @AlexEspinozaIV DO NOT agree with @AsHotDog's 2023 A's promotions power rankings https://t.co/dGXeUx7u9Y pic.twitter.com/8YxiLgdrzS
Loading comments...