Colombia vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back at Hohokam Stadium Wednesday for an exhibition matchup against Colombia’s World Baseball Classic team. Kyle Muller will be on the mound for Oakland while left-hander Adrian Almeida will get the start for Colombia.

Wednesday will be Muller’s third start of the spring. He was impressive in his debut tossing a pair of scoreless innings to go along with four strikeouts against the Brewers. He struggled in his last outing allowing five hits and three earned runs and didn’t strike out anyone in 2 2/3 innings against the Royals.

Shea Langeliers is in Wednesday’s lineup as the DH and will hit third. Kevin Smith is back at third base and will bat sixth. Cristian Pache, who is 7-for-19 on the spring, will play center and hit ninth.

Today's lineup vs. Colombia - March 8, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/yth0jrChUw — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 8, 2023

For Colombia, Harold Ramirez will hit second and play right field. Gio Urshela will man third base and hit third. A’s prospect Jordan Diaz is in the lineup at first base and will hit fifth.

Lineup for Team Colombia. pic.twitter.com/jtrIQpTFYC — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 8, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 12:05 PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM