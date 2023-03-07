 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs Diamondbacks: Spring Training game thread

Fuji’s hoping to build on his promising but wild American debut.

By JToster
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday, i.e. Fuji Day! One week after going toe-to-toe with his countrymate, Shohei Ohtani, Shintaro Fujinami will have a much tamer matchup this afternoon. He and the rest of the Oakland Athletics will be going up against Zac Gallen, who’s no slouch himself, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Though Fuji had as good of a debut as you can ask for, it wasn’t without its warts. Alongside his nasty stuff, he displayed just as prominently his wild command, giving up back-to-back-to-back walks to start his 2nd inning of American baseball. This outing, he’ll look to harness his pitches a bit more as he builds towards his inevitable MLB debut.

On the position player side, the A’s will be fielding a lineup of mostly guys who will be on the Opening Day roster. The only exception is JJ Bleday, who got added after a late scratch for Seth Brown.

The Dbacks will be countering with Zac Gallen, who’s coming off a 5th place finish in NL Cy Young voting. Among those backing him up will be top prospect Corbin Carroll and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7, 12:10 p.m. PST

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Arizona

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

