A’s vs Diamondbacks: Spring Training game thread

Happy Tuesday, i.e. Fuji Day! One week after going toe-to-toe with his countrymate, Shohei Ohtani, Shintaro Fujinami will have a much tamer matchup this afternoon. He and the rest of the Oakland Athletics will be going up against Zac Gallen, who’s no slouch himself, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Though Fuji had as good of a debut as you can ask for, it wasn’t without its warts. Alongside his nasty stuff, he displayed just as prominently his wild command, giving up back-to-back-to-back walks to start his 2nd inning of American baseball. This outing, he’ll look to harness his pitches a bit more as he builds towards his inevitable MLB debut.

On the position player side, the A’s will be fielding a lineup of mostly guys who will be on the Opening Day roster. The only exception is JJ Bleday, who got added after a late scratch for Seth Brown.

Lineup update: JJ Bleday will play LF and bat 6th.



#5 Tony Kemp (L) 2B

#12 Aledmys Díaz SS

#73 Ryan Noda (L) 1B

#23 Shea Langeliers C

#99 Jesús Aguilar DH

#33 JJ Bleday (L) LF

#22 Ramón Laureano RF

#6 Jace Peterson (L) 3B

#1 Esteury Ruiz CF

#11 Shintaro Fujinami RHP — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 7, 2023

The Dbacks will be countering with Zac Gallen, who’s coming off a 5th place finish in NL Cy Young voting. Among those backing him up will be top prospect Corbin Carroll and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis.

Today's #Dbacks lineup vs. the A's:



Carroll | LF

Lewis | DH

McCarthy | CF

Kelly | C

Beer | 1B

Kennedy | 2B

Evans | 3B

Castillo | RF

Perdomo | SS

---

Gallen | P pic.twitter.com/XNHPK3G0vz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 7, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7, 12:10 p.m. PST

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Arizona

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM