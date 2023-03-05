A’s option Luis Medina, Cal Stevenson to Triple A, reassign 14 others to minor league camp

Following Sunday’s split squad sweep at the hands of the Padres and Reds, the Oakland Athletics announced their first roster cuts of the spring. The team optioned right-handed pitcher Luis Medina and outfielder Cal Stevenson to Triple A.

The team also reassigned 14 players to minor league camp. Those players include:

Right-handed pitchers: J.T. Ginn, Deolis Guerra, Daulton Jeffries, Jorge Juan, Nolan Long, Mason Miller, Norge Ruiz and Trey Supak

Catcher: Daniel Susac

Infielders: Ernie Clement, Kevin Cron, Logan Davidson and Max Muncy

Outfielder: Cody Thomas

There are no real surprises among the roster cuts. Young players Zack Gelof, Lawrence Butler, Denzel Clarke and Tyler Soderstrom remain in camp.

Oakland will enjoy its first off day of the spring Monday, but will return to action Tuesday to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.