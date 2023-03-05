A’s Split Squad Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back at it on Sunday with more split squad action where they will take on the San Diego Padres in Peoria and the Cincinnati Reds in Las Vegas. Ken Waldichuk will get the start against San Diego while Paul Blackburn will be on the mound against Cincinnati.

Esteury Ruiz hit his first homer of the spring on Saturday and will lead off and play center against the Padres. Ramon Laureano will get the start in right while Denzel Clarke will be in left. Blake Snell will get the start for San Diego. Manny Machado is in the lineup at third base and will hit second. Nelson Cruz will serve as the DH and bat cleanup.

Today's lineup at San Diego - March 5, 2023 at Peoria Sports Complex pic.twitter.com/wtzOTOnQ7L — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 5, 2023

Happy Bump Day to all who observe #PadresST pic.twitter.com/lhkLLDouAn — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 5, 2023

For the A’s in Las Vegas, Cristian Pache will get the start in center field. Seth Brown will DH while Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate. Zack Gelof, Lawrence Butler and Max Muncy are also in the lineup for Oakland. Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson are in the lineup for the Reds while Nick Lodolo will get the start on the mound.

Today's lineup vs. Cincinnati - March 5, 2023 at Las Vegas Ballpark pic.twitter.com/PZghhjJ4XI — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 5, 2023

Game Info vs. Padres

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 5, 12:10 p.m. PST

Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, Arizona

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: MLB.tv (Padres broadcast)

Game Info vs. Reds

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 5, 1:10 p.m. PST

Location: Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, Nevada

TV: No Local Broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM