Elephant Rumblings: A’s continue on ‘parallel path’ in stadium search

With the Oakland Athletics taking part in Big League Weekend in Las Vegas, it was inevitable that discussion about the team’s pursuit of a new stadium would return to the forefront. While there has been no developments on that front, MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos spoke with manager Mark Kotsay and general manager David Forst about the situation Saturday.
Kotsay said that the team continues to pursue a “parallel path” when it comes to stadium negotiations between Oakland and Las Vegas.
“It’s been talked about for a long time,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “We continue to pursue both in Oakland and in Vegas. We call that the ‘parallel path.’ We’re always looking for the opportunity in front of us. We’ve had that in Oakland. I know John has done everything he can to get a deal done and continues to do that, and I think he’s doing that in both places.”
Best of Twitter
Esteury Ruiz hit his first homer of the spring Saturday
Esteury Ruiz hit a 3-run dinger today in Mesa. If he can keep up his power tool (16 HR last year), watch out pic.twitter.com/CGMaswBz1p— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 5, 2023
Conner Capel homered into a swimming pool.
Conner Capel hit a bomb directly into the pool pic.twitter.com/smX8w7xNys— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 4, 2023
Jason Giambi was on hand for the game in Las Vegas.
Jason Giambi is here in Las Vegas with his Little League team. pic.twitter.com/lHOUp8mIg8— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 4, 2023
