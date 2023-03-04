Split Squad Game Thread: A’s vs. Reds, A’s vs. Guardians

The Oakland A’s have their first of two weekend split-squad double headers today. Half of the team will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Las Vegas Ballpark while the other half remains behind in Arizona to take on the Cleveland Guardians at Hohokam Stadium.

In Vegas, the A’s are trotting out overseas signee Drew Rucinksi for his second start of the spring. He’ll be looking for better results after giving up six hits and three runs over just a couple innings in his first appearance for the Green & Gold. This is the lineup he’ll be facing:

Today's Cincinnati Reds lineup ⚾ pic.twitter.com/emxKqC4J8b — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) March 4, 2023

Rucinski needs to show more today to help his chances of landing a spot in the season-opening rotation. He’ll be opposed by Reds starter Hunter Greene.

As for the Oakland lineup, it’ll be a mix of roster locks and roster hopefuls. JJ Bleday, Jonah Bride, and Jordan Diaz are in the bottom half of the lineup, with Cristian Pache (at DH?) in the nine hole. All of those guys are still fighting for a roster spot.

Today's lineup vs. Cincinnati - March 4, 2023 at Las Vegas Ballpark pic.twitter.com/3KoY302z6Z — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 4, 2023

Back in Arizona, the other half of the team will take on Cleveland and right-hander Adam Oller will get the ball to start the game. Oller is also making his second appearance of the spring, and first start. He pitched two innings and gave up a run on three hits in that appearance, but also racked up four strikeouts. He’ll be opposed by 2020 Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber and this Guardians lineup:

Guardians lineup at A’s: pic.twitter.com/rGvCHEi6gS — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) March 4, 2023

The A’s lineup? Voila:

Today's lineup vs. Cleveland - March 4, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/pTOibx7b5m — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 4, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 4

12:05 p.m. PST vs. Cleveland

1:05 p.m. PST vs. Cincinnati

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas Ballpark, Nevada vs. Cincinnati

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM (both exclusive to CIN game)