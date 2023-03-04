Elephant Rumblings: Lawrence Butler turning heads with spring performance

Oakland Athletics rookie outfielder Lawrence Butler hasn’t played above High-A in his brief professional career, but he has been turning heads with his performance during the early part of the Cactus League season. Butler added another double in Friday’s loss to the Royals along with a diving catch in right with the bases loaded that prevented Kansas City from blowing the game open.

Butler is 6-for-8 at the plate this spring with three doubles a triple and a home run. He has driven in six runs, scored three and stole two bases. His first strikeout of the spring came in Friday’s game as well. That is probably the area to watch for Butler this season as he has ran high strikeout rates throughout his time in the minors. It is terribly early in the spring and first impressions can fade, but it is hard to argue that he has been one of the most impressive players early on in camp.

We may just rename this section to “The Lawrence Butler Highlight Reel”

Drinking all the Lawrence Butler kool-aid pic.twitter.com/xhPLr5FvXm — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 3, 2023

.@itslaw1 is a walking highlight this spring pic.twitter.com/e3kP0iOtBv — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 3, 2023

