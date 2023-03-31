 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Court rules Howard Terminal EIR was adequate

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval displays a map of the Howard Terminal site and surrounding area in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 where the baseball team is hoping to build its new stadium. Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The future of the Oakland Athletics took on a brighter hue on Opening Day with a significant ruling by the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco. Per Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle, a lawsuit filed by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance was largely rejected by the court, clearing a significant hurdle in the way of the proposed $12 billion Howard Terminal ballpark development.

The court determined that the city must address adverse wind effects that may result from the development, but ruled that the environmental review that was certified by the Oakland City Council was otherwise adequate.

Both the A’s and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao applauded the ruling. Thao stated that “we are now one step closer to reaching our goals” to “upgrade our infrastructure so we can support sustainable and resilient communities and promote economic development.”

However, another big hurdle remains as there is still an expected funding gap, possibly nine figures wide, for infrastructure improvements to support the project. Oakland and the A’s continue to negotiate on how to bridge the shortfall, but time is running out to reach an agreement. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has imposed a year-end deadline for both sides to reach a deal, and the A’s are ratcheting up the pressure on the city by pursuing a “parallel path” relocation to Las Vegas.

A’s baseball in the East Bay remains imperiled. I still don’t know how likely it is that we’ll get a new stadium at Howard Terminal and extend the Oakland era of A’s baseball for another 55 years, but yesterday’s development is decidedly positive.

