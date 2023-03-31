Elephant Rumblings: Court rules Howard Terminal EIR was adequate

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The future of the Oakland Athletics took on a brighter hue on Opening Day with a significant ruling by the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco. Per Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle, a lawsuit filed by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance was largely rejected by the court, clearing a significant hurdle in the way of the proposed $12 billion Howard Terminal ballpark development.

The court determined that the city must address adverse wind effects that may result from the development, but ruled that the environmental review that was certified by the Oakland City Council was otherwise adequate.

Both the A’s and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao applauded the ruling. Thao stated that “we are now one step closer to reaching our goals” to “upgrade our infrastructure so we can support sustainable and resilient communities and promote economic development.”

However, another big hurdle remains as there is still an expected funding gap, possibly nine figures wide, for infrastructure improvements to support the project. Oakland and the A’s continue to negotiate on how to bridge the shortfall, but time is running out to reach an agreement. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has imposed a year-end deadline for both sides to reach a deal, and the A’s are ratcheting up the pressure on the city by pursuing a “parallel path” relocation to Las Vegas.

A’s baseball in the East Bay remains imperiled. I still don’t know how likely it is that we’ll get a new stadium at Howard Terminal and extend the Oakland era of A’s baseball for another 55 years, but yesterday’s development is decidedly positive.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: RHP Adrian Martinez & C Carlos Perez to A’s, RHPs Paul Blackburn, Drew Rucinski, Freddy Tarnok & C Manny Pina to IL, IF Kevin Smith & RHPs Chad Smith, Colton Eastman, Billy Sullivan, Jack Cushing & Bryce Conley to LV, OF Cristian Pache to PHI… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 30, 2023

Martinez in the pen for now.

Adrián Martínez will pitch out of the A’s bullpen, I’m told. He’d been building up down in Minor League camp after returning from the World Baseball Classic and could provide multiple innings as a reliever. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 30, 2023

Opening Day memories..no salami last night but it was a good one nonetheless.

HAPPY OPENING DAY



Three years ago Matt Olson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning vs. the Angels on opening night pic.twitter.com/bbrwlRWUFu — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 30, 2023

Sullivan tweets excitedly about the next chapter in his career.

Thank you @Phillies for everything! Can’t wait to start new chapter with @Athletics pic.twitter.com/ZyyB8joLeT — Billy Sullivan IV (@bsully99) March 30, 2023

Kemp leading off in efforts to cure blindness.

I'm excited to support @Cureblindness which works to eradicate preventable and curable blindness throughout under-resourced communities around the world. For every walk this season, I will donate $100 to help their mission. Go to https://t.co/dmfMTzDnNZ to learn more and join me! — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) March 30, 2023

HBD, Ryan Noda!

No duh it’s gonna be a good day!



HBD @RyanNoda14! pic.twitter.com/ncbHydqgPY — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 30, 2023

Big, gray buddies.