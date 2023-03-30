Freddy Tarnok to begin throwing program

The Oakland Athletics recently received some good news on the injury front. A’s manager Mark Kotsay told MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos that Freddy Tarnok won’t need surgery and will begin a throwing program soon.

Tarnok came over from the Atlanta Braves in the Sean Murphy trade. He made just two appearances during the spring, but pitched well allowing four hits and a run over five innings. However, his last appearance came on March 3 and he was sidelined for the remainder of camp due to what was described as arm discomfort. Tarnok was shut down from throwing and there was concern that it could be something serious.

So Thursday’s report is good news. Tarnok was initially part of the rotation competition and could have been in the mix had he stayed healthy. He will need time to build back up and barring any setbacks, could be in the picture at some point during the 2023 season.