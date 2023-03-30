 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

JP Sears lined up for Tuesday start against Guardians

The first trip through Oakland’s rotation is coming into focus

By Kris Willis
Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Kyle Muller will get the start on Opening Day Thursday against the Angels and the rest of the Oakland Athletics’ rotation is starting to fall into place. Shintaro Fujinami and Ken Waldichuk will start Saturday and Sunday against the Angels.

That would line up James Kaprielian to start the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on April 3. JP Sears is now lined up to start on Tuesday after throwing in a minor league game Monday according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.

Oakland recalled Adrián Martinez Thursday as part of their Opening Day roster. Adam Oller made several starts in the spring and was also in the running for one of the final rotation spots. Both will be in the bullpen Thursday night and could be multi-inning options if needed.

With Fujinami scheduled to pitch every Saturday, the A’s will need to juggle their rotation a couple of times through first month of the season.

Sears made five appearances during the spring where he allowed 18 hits and eight runs in 15 2/3 innings. He struck out 16 and walked just four.

