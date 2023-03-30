JP Sears lined up for Tuesday start against Guardians

Kyle Muller will get the start on Opening Day Thursday against the Angels and the rest of the Oakland Athletics’ rotation is starting to fall into place. Shintaro Fujinami and Ken Waldichuk will start Saturday and Sunday against the Angels.

That would line up James Kaprielian to start the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on April 3. JP Sears is now lined up to start on Tuesday after throwing in a minor league game Monday according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.

JP Sears is lined up to start Tuesday as the fifth rotation member. He threw in a minor-league game yesterday in Arizona. Adam Oller and Adrián Martínez are listed in the bullpen tonight. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 30, 2023

Oakland recalled Adrián Martinez Thursday as part of their Opening Day roster. Adam Oller made several starts in the spring and was also in the running for one of the final rotation spots. Both will be in the bullpen Thursday night and could be multi-inning options if needed.

With Fujinami scheduled to pitch every Saturday, the A’s will need to juggle their rotation a couple of times through first month of the season.

Sears made five appearances during the spring where he allowed 18 hits and eight runs in 15 2/3 innings. He struck out 16 and walked just four.