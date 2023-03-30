Angels vs. Athletics Opening Day game thread

The 2023 regular season will officially get underway for the Oakland Athletics Thursday night when they take on the Los Angeles Angels. Kyle Muller will make his first career start for the A’s while Shohei Ohtani will get the nod for the Angels.

No big surprises for A’s lineup. Conner Capel the start at DH over Ryan Noda with Jesus Aguilar at first base. Jace Peterson is back at third and will hit seventh. Esteury Ruiz will make his regular season debut for Oakland in center and will bat ninth.

For the Angels, Mike Trout will hit second and play center field and will be followed by Ohtani. Anthony Rendon is back at third base and will be hitting fifth. Offseason acquisition Hunter Renfroe will play right field and hit fifth.

Angels Opening Day lineup: pic.twitter.com/p88U7YGLJe — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 30, 2023

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. PDT and can be seen on NBCCSA and MLB Network.