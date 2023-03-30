Oakland Athletics officially announce Opening Day roster

The Oakland Athletics officially announced their Opening Day roster for the 2023 season Thursday morning ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

To set the roster, the A’s recalled Adrian Martinez and selected the contract of catcher Carlos Perez. The team optioned reliever Chad Smith and infielder Kevin Smith to Triple A. They also placed Paul Blackburn, Drew Rucinski and Freddy Tarnok on the 15-day injured list and catcher Manny Piña on the 10-day injured list.

A’s Opening Day roster is set: pic.twitter.com/vKz16Zhk6E — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 30, 2023

Perez was a late addition to camp and will back up Shea Langeliers behind the plate. Martinez was optioned early in camp as he left for the World Baseball Classic, but returns to the active roster and will give them another multi-inning option to use out of the bullpen or as a spot starter.

Here is a breakdown of the full Opening Day roster.

Pitchers (13): Domingo Acevado RHP, Jeurys Familia RHP, Shintaro Fujinami RHP, Zack Jackson RHP, Dany Jiménez RHP, James Kaprielian RHP, Adrian Martinez, Trevor May RHP, Sam Moll LHP, Kyle Muller LHP, Adam Oller RHP, JP Sears LHP, Ken Waldichuk LHP

Catchers (2): Shea Langeliers, Carlos Pérez

Infielders (6): Jesus Aguilar, Nick Allen, Aledmys Diaz, Tony Kemp, Ryan Noda, Jace Peterson

Outfielders (5): Seth Brown, Conner Capel, Ramon Laureano, Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz