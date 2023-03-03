Royals vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics are back at Hohokam Stadium Friday for another Cactus League matchup against the Kansas City Royals. Left-hander Kyle Muller is scheduled to make his second appearance of the spring for Oakland while the Royals will go with right-hander Brad Keller.

Muller was impressive in his first outing with a pair of scoreless innings with four strikeouts against the Brewers. Ramon Laureano is back in the A’s lineup after being scratched earlier this week due to groin tightness. Ryan Noda will get the start at first base and will hit cleanup. Tyler Soderstrom will be behind the plate and hitting fifth while Cristian Pache will play center field and hit seventh.

Today's lineup vs. Kansas City - March 3, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/xHx2L4WzKo — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 3, 2023

Keller will be making his second spring start for the Royals. He allowed three hits, two runs and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings in his debut against the Mariners. Bobby Witt Jr. is in the Royals lineup and will lead off and serve as the DH. Brian Dozier will hit third and play third while Franmil Reyes starts in left and will hit fifth.

Hitting the road for Mesa for an afternoon matchup with the A's.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/Yzk3d9T7zL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 3, 2023

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PST and can be seen via the NBC Sports App and MLB.tv.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 3, 12:05 p.m. PST

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM