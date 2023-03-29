Elephant Rumblings: Spring Training takeaways

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Tomorrow is Opening Day! The A’s will open their 2023 regular season at The Oakland Coliseum against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Big lefty Kyle Muller will be on the bump for the A’s; first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PDT.

Spring Training wrapped up on Monday night, and so too did the A’s decisions on the team’s opening day roster. Yesterday, Melissa Lockard at The Athletic shared her Spring Training takeaways and how they might inform our expectations for the 2023 season, the second year of the A’s current rebuild cycle.

Lockard leads off by noting that “Even in a rebuild, the A’s are chasing wins.” Like so many of us here at AN, Melissa finds the decisions around Cristian Pache and Nick Allen “curious” and “surprising.” Both Pache and Allen are elite defenders who struggled at the plate in 2022.

Lockard also expects that “Walks will be up, on both sides of the ball,” as the A’s led all teams in walks during Spring Training—both at the plate and on the mound.

Another point of discussion involves the abundance of pitching talent the A’s have acquired, yet how injuries have left the rotation looking a bit thin heading into Opening Day. Perhaps it would be nice to have held onto Cole Irvin and A.J. Puk for a bit longer.

Be sure to check out Lockard’s full piece at The Athletic. As someone who sadly can’t get to the Coliseum tomorrow, I look forward to swapping hot takes on AN tomorrow during the season opener. Let’s go, Oakland!

The kid has a big future, but since the A’s are in “win now” mode they can’t keep Pache. Wait—what?

Kotsay also indicated the A's will explore trade possibilities with Pache before having to officially set the roster: "There are some teams interested and they should be," he said. "This kid still has a big future in this game in my opinion." https://t.co/oXkDUUY3Ey — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 28, 2023

Roster moves.

-Double-A Midland outfielders Devin Foyle & Shane Selman have been released.

-Expecting position players at Midland to include Schwarz Simoneit, McGuire, Calabuig, Harris, Hernaiz, Bowman, Davidson, Eierman, Schuemann, McDonald, Guldberg & Butler.https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 28, 2023

Kawahara talks to Espinoza about Pache.