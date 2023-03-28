Elephant Rumblings: Cristian Pache left off Opening Day roster

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

Spring Training is officially over, and the next time the A’s take the field will be in front of the home crowd on Opening Night. And with the new season just days away, roster decisions and cuts have been made. We finally got clarity on that front yesterday evening.

First, the big news. Center fielder Cristian Pache did not make the roster. Instead, both Brent Rooker and Conner Capel will be on the Opening Day squad. It’s the end of a stunning fall from grace for Pache, who was one of the main pieces in the Matt Olson trade along with Shea Langeliers. He had had a solid spring but evidently his massive struggles last year were just too big to forget about for the organization. He’s out of options and will likely be designated for assignment and it’s probable that another rebuilding club will take a flier on him. Fingers crossed he can pass through and remain in the organization, but don’t hold your breath.

Next, Rule 5 pick Ryan Noda was informed he has made the team. It wasn’t especially surprising considering his roster status and team need, but the confirmation must feel good for him. Noda hit only .167/.344/.292 with one home run this spring, but he did draw 11 walks and half of his hits went for extra bases. The left-hander figures to get the long-side of the platoon at first base with Jesus Aguilar.

In the bullpen, it seems the A’s will be going with a closer committee, at least in the early part of the year. Manager Mark Kotsay said Trevor May, Dany Jimenez, and the newly-signed Jeurys Familia will all be late-game options.

As for backup catcher, the newly signed Carlos Perez has made the club. It’s not terribly surprising considering his performance since signing on and the fact that his main competition, Kyle McCann, only has 7 games of experience at Triple-A. We don’t know how long Manny Pina is going to be out for but Perez could theoretically play his way into a more permanent role if he plays well. He has, after all, hit 31 home runs in each of the past two seasons at Triple-A.

And finally, both Adam Oller and JP Sears have made the roster to start the year. Their roles haven’t yet been determined, but one will be a starter and the other will be the long-man out of the bullpen. Based solely on spring stats it would be Oller in the starting rotation and Sears in the ‘pen, but Sears has started in 4 of 5 of his spring appearances while Oller has come out of the ‘pen in half of his. We’ll be finding out their roles very soon, but the early assumption is Oller in the bullpen and Sears as the #5 starter.

