A’s outpower the Giants 12-6 as Spring Training comes to a close

The A’s faced off against hometown rivals the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco Monday night, in the final Spring Training game of the season. Matching up tonight was Ross Stripling for the Giants and James Kaprielian for the A’s. Kaprielian enters the matchup with a spring record of 1-1, 2.53 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

The A’s got off to an early lead, when Jesus Aguilar homered to center field scoring Tony Kemp who led off the game with a base hit. The Giants scored in the bottom half of the inning when Joc Pederson drove home Lamont Wade, Jr. with a two out single.

In the second inning, Ryan Noda led off with a single. Shea Langeliers tripled to center field scoring Noda. Esteury Ruiz sacrificed Langeliers home bringing the A’s lead to 4-1.

Brandon Crawford made the score 4-2 in the third when he drove in David Villar who reached base on a fielder’s choice with one out.

Kaprielian worked out of a jam in the bottom the fourth inning when he picked off a speedy Brett Wisely who had doubled. The perfect throw and tag by Aledmys Diaz was challenged by Giants Manager Gabe Kapler, but the call was confirmed by the umpiring crew.

The A’s showed some more power in the fifth when Aguilar singled; Jace Peterson doubled sharply to center and then Ramon Laureano ripped a mammoth homer to deep left field extending the A’s lead to 7-2.

The A’s kept the scoring going in the sixth when Langeliers singled and Esteury Ruiz hit his second homer of the spring to center field. Later in the inning Seth Brown flexed his muscles driving his first homer of the spring to right, knocking in Tony Kemp. Brown’s shot made it 11-2.

Kaprielian pitched 5 1/3 innings giving up two earned runs, striking out six and walking just two. He finished off his spring with a 2.81ERA.

Carlos Perez extended the A’s lead to 12-2 with an RBI single to left scoring Conner Capel. Righty Trevor May struggled with control, walked four leading to four runs in the seventh frame. Calvin Coker closed out the ninth for the A’s 12-6 victory. The A’s close out the spring with an 11-17 record, but showed some quality pitching and some pop, hitting four homers in the finale.

The Giants and A’s both said good-bye to a friend in the seventh inning of tonight’s game. Sergio Romo made his final MLB career appearance. Romo was one of nearly 100 players to make both Bay Area ball clubs home. Romo was drafted by the Giants in the 2005 MLB draft. He was a key piece of the Giants’ bullpen for their 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series winning teams. In 2021, Romo signed a one-year deal with the A’s. Romo made 66 appearances throughout the 2021 season for Oakland. Romo went 1–1 with a 4.67 ERA and 60 strikeouts and 12 holds and 3 saves. After a few other stops around MLB, the Giants offered him an opportunity to end his career as a Giant. Romo is expected to retire tomorrow.

The A’s host the LA Angels for opening night at the Coliseum. First pitch is 7:07pm, and the starters are Shohei Ohtani for the Angels and Kyle Muller for the hometown A’s.