Athletics vs. Giants Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will wrap up the exhibition season Monday when they complete the Bay Bridge series with another matchup against the San Francisco Giants. James Kaprielian will be on the mound for Oakland while the Giants will go with right-hander Ross Stripling.

Kaprielian will be making his fourth appearance of the spring and slated to begin the season in Oakland’s rotation. He has been solid through his first three outings allowing 10 hits and three runs over 10 2/3 innings to go along with 13 strikeouts and seven walks. Four of those walks came in his last outing against the Cubs.

The A’s will go with what could be their Opening Day lineup Monday night.

Today's lineup vs. San Francisco - March 27, 2023 at Oracle Park

Here's the lineup for tonight's game vs. Oak.



LaMonte Wade Jr. – 1B

Michael Conforto – RF

David Villar – 3B

Joc Pederson – DH

B. Crawford – SS

Thairo Estrada – 2B

B. Sabol – C

Bryce Johnson – CF

B. Wisely – LF



Ross Stripling – P

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 27, 9:45 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

TV: NBCS BA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2