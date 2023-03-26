 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Bay Bridge series begins Sunday

By Kris Willis
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics return to the Coliseum Sunday for the Bay Bridge series against the San Francisco Giants. Ken Waldichuk will get his final tune up for the regular season while the Giants will go with lefty Alex Wood.

The A’s will roll out Most of their regulars for Sunday’s matchup. Aledmys Diaz will get the start at third base with Nick Allen at shortstop. Brent Rooker, who is among the group fighting for one of the final outfield spots, will DH and hit fifth. The outfield from left to right will be Seth Brown, Esteury Ruiz and Ramon Laureano.

For the Giants, David Villar will lead off and play second base. Casey Schmitt will slot in at shortstop and hit fifth. Joey Bart will catch Alex Wood and hit seventh.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 26, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2

