 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Rotation plan coming into focus

Fujinami is expected to pitch every Saturday to begin the season

By Kris Willis
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shintaro Fujinami turned in his best outing of the Spring Saturday spinning six hitless innings against the Brewers. Fujinami was still tagged with two runs mostly due to four walks, but the outing was still a significant step forward.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay outlined the plan for Fujinami Saturday and what the rest of Oakland’ rotation might look like to begin the season. Fujinami will start next Saturday and will start once a week on Saturday’s per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.

The A’s will still begin the season with a five-man rotation. Per Kotsay, there are only two games in April that will require a spot-starter or a bullpen day. Kyle Muller will start Opening Day and will then be followed by Fujinami Saturday. Ken Waldichuk and James Kaprielian are set to start the Bay Bridge exhibition games and will be in the rotation. The fifth spot is still undecided. Drew Rucinski is an option depending on how his hamstring responds over the next few days. JP Sears and Adam Oller would be next in line, but Oller was scratched Saturday after experiencing vertigo symptoms.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

It is always a good time for a dog at the park

There may be questions about his bat, but there is no questioning Cristian Pache’s defense

Carlos Perez may just land a spot on the Opening Day roster

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...