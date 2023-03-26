Elephant Rumblings: Rotation plan coming into focus

Shintaro Fujinami turned in his best outing of the Spring Saturday spinning six hitless innings against the Brewers. Fujinami was still tagged with two runs mostly due to four walks, but the outing was still a significant step forward.
A’s manager Mark Kotsay outlined the plan for Fujinami Saturday and what the rest of Oakland’ rotation might look like to begin the season. Fujinami will start next Saturday and will start once a week on Saturday’s per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.
Shintaro Fujinami will start Saturday in the second game of the opening series and the initial plan is for him to start once a week on Saturdays, Mark Kotsay said.— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 25, 2023
The A’s will still begin the season with a five-man rotation. Per Kotsay, there are only two games in April that will require a spot-starter or a bullpen day. Kyle Muller will start Opening Day and will then be followed by Fujinami Saturday. Ken Waldichuk and James Kaprielian are set to start the Bay Bridge exhibition games and will be in the rotation. The fifth spot is still undecided. Drew Rucinski is an option depending on how his hamstring responds over the next few days. JP Sears and Adam Oller would be next in line, but Oller was scratched Saturday after experiencing vertigo symptoms.
A’s Coverage
- Prospect Miller’s stuff earns praise
- Shea Langeliers is the one player that the A’s can’t live without
- A’s sign Jeurys Familia
- Fuji’s six hitless innings not enough, A’s fall to Brewers
- A’s miss opportunity, name unqualified opening night SP instead
- State of the roster report
- Giants, A’s prepare to meet in Bay Bridge Series, Sergio Romo warming up
MLB News
- Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker makes Opening Day roster
- Phillies, Nola cease extension talks
- Luke Voit opts out of minor league deal with the Brewers
- Robert Suarez likely headed to injured list
- Luis Severino has lat strain, likely to start season on injured list
- Top 10 bullpens for 2023, ranked
Best of Twitter
It is always a good time for a dog at the park
Reliever Drew Steckenrider’s dog Chance hanging out during catch. pic.twitter.com/D92YC5ObMJ— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 25, 2023
There may be questions about his bat, but there is no questioning Cristian Pache’s defense
Cristian Pache makes another nice grab in CF pic.twitter.com/URarq5RrfY— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 25, 2023
Carlos Perez may just land a spot on the Opening Day roster
Carlos Pérez with a well-timed 2-run 2B in the Cactus League finale. Helping himself in backup catcher competition while Manny Piña is out pic.twitter.com/3oYtVybKT9— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 25, 2023
Loading comments...