Brewers vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will play their final game at Hohokam Stadium of the 2023 Cactus League season Saturday when they host the Milwaukee Brewers. Shintaro Fujinami will get the start for Oakland while the Brewers will go with righty Adrian Houser.

The A’s will roll out a mix of roster hopefuls for Saturday’s game and the outfield battle will be on full display. Conner Capel will get the start in right with Brent Rooker in left and Cristian Pache in center. With Seth Brown, Ramon Laureano and Esteury Ruiz in place, those three are competing for what appears to be at most two spots. Kevin Smith will get the start at shortstop and will hit sixth.

Today's lineup vs. Milwaukee - March 25, 2023 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/mClD7H8DjN — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 25, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 25, 12:05 p.m.

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

Streaming: NBC Sports App, MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2