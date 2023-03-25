Elephant Rumblings: Mark Kotsay not concerned with Kyle Muller’s rough outing

Opening Day starters for all 30 teams were announced by Major League Baseball Friday with the Oakland Athletics tabbing young lefty Kyle Muller. Muller was one of the principle pieces obtained in the three-team trade that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta this offseason. The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, but with Paul Blackburn delayed due to a torn fingernail, Drew Rucinski slowed by a tight hamstring and James Kaprielian still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, it was almost Muller by default.

Concern was ratcheted up even higher when Muller went out Friday and struggled in a 12-0 loss to the White Sox. Muller allowed eight runs in just 3 2/3 innings. Only four of the runs were earned, but he also allowed 10 hits, including a pair of homers.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay wasn’t too concerned about the performance after the game as he told MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos.

“No concern at all,” Kotsay said. “For these young guys that are going to take the mound [for us], the only way they’re going to get better is if they learn from these types of outings. For me, the biggest thing is he came out healthy and got his pitches to 90. Spring Training, you have days like this.”

Esteury Ruiz with another diving grab in the outfield