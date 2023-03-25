Elephant Rumblings: Mark Kotsay not concerned with Kyle Muller’s rough outing

Opening Day starters for all 30 teams were announced by Major League Baseball Friday with the Oakland Athletics tabbing young lefty Kyle Muller. Muller was one of the principle pieces obtained in the three-team trade that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta this offseason. The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, but with Paul Blackburn delayed due to a torn fingernail, Drew Rucinski slowed by a tight hamstring and James Kaprielian still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, it was almost Muller by default.
Concern was ratcheted up even higher when Muller went out Friday and struggled in a 12-0 loss to the White Sox. Muller allowed eight runs in just 3 2/3 innings. Only four of the runs were earned, but he also allowed 10 hits, including a pair of homers.
A’s manager Mark Kotsay wasn’t too concerned about the performance after the game as he told MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos.
“No concern at all,” Kotsay said. “For these young guys that are going to take the mound [for us], the only way they’re going to get better is if they learn from these types of outings. For me, the biggest thing is he came out healthy and got his pitches to 90. Spring Training, you have days like this.”
A’s Coverage
- Esteury Ruiz has made Oakland’s Opening Day roster
- A’s fall to Mariners, 15-3 as Spring Training winds down
- A memorable Opening Day start for every team
- How the A’s found pitching prospect Shohei Tomioka ... on the internet
MLB News
- Check out all 30 Opening Day starters
- Pitchers now able to wear PitchCom transmitters in 2023
- Pirates have continued interest in extending Bryan Reynolds
- Keston Hiura will not make Brewers’ roster
- Reds release Chad Pinder
- Mitch Haniger likely to start season on injured list
- Ryan Pepiot lands Dodgers’ fifth starter role
- Miles Mikolas, Cardinals agree on two-year extension
Best of Twitter
Mason Miller striking out the side
Mason Miller, keeping it— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 25, 2023
The No. 4 @Athletics prospect bounced back from a rough frame to whiff the side: pic.twitter.com/UhyBTrRjAB
It appears that Miller has added a cutter to his arsenal.
Here's a clip of Mason Miller's devastating new "cutter".— Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) March 25, 2023
The M's broadcast interviewed Sam Haggerty, who offered at this demon pitch, in the next half inning: "They told me it was a cutter, but I didn't even know he threw a cutter. That was...wow." #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/3QSA38id8O
There weren’t a lot of highlights Friday night in Peoria, but this was one of them.
Hang a gold star on it ⭐️— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 25, 2023
No. 1 @Athletics prospect Tyler Soderstrom rips an RBI double off Luis Castillo in Cactus League action: pic.twitter.com/hsn4rTu2WJ
Jed Lowrie was a guest on A’s Cast Live Friday to discuss his retirement
ICYMI: Jed Lowrie joined A's Cast Live with Chris Townsend to discuss his retirement, his favorite @Athletics playoff team and playing for the Green & Gold.— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) March 25, 2023
You can listen to the full interview here ⬇️
: https://t.co/5Vwr0N6IW0 pic.twitter.com/WdzXm7mCOA
Esteury Ruiz with another diving grab in the outfield
Esteury Ruiz has made the opening day roster -- gonna be fun to watch this all season pic.twitter.com/8pp1t8qG3x— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 24, 2023
Loading comments...