A’s fall to the Mariners 15-3 as Spring Training ‘23 winds down

The A’s split squad team traveled to Peoria to face the Seattle Mariners. Veteran Luis Castillo, the Mariner’s Opening Day starter faced A’s number four overall prospect, righty Mason Miller, who made his spring debut tonight. Backing Miller and the rest of the pitching staff was a relatively young team of highly touted prospects.

The A’s jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead against Castillo in the first when number three prospect Zack Gelof singled with two down. A’s number one overall prospect Tyler Soderstrom doubled in Gelof and then Jonah Bride followed with a base hit, driving home Soderstrom.

The Mariners jumped right back into the game in their half of the first when Mason McCoy K’d but reached on a wild pitch. Ty France followed with a base hit sending McCoy to third. Cal Raleigh then homered to right, driving in both runners. It was Raleigh’s first homer of the spring. Despite a rocky start, Miller brought the heat early, hitting 99 and 100 mph in the first inning and then hitting 101 on the gun in the second. Maybe even more impressive was his 19 strikes out his first 20 pitches. Parker Dunshee took over in the third. A wild pitch, hit batter and an error by left fielder Cal Stevenson put three more runs on the board bringing the score to 6-2 at the end of three.

Righty Joelvis Del Rosario pitched a scoreless fourth inning, but loaded the bases in the fifth allowing three to score before handing the ball over to Trayson Kubo with 2 outs. He struck out McCoy to end the rally with a 10-2 Mariners lead. Norge Ruiz pitched the seventh giving up two more runs. He left the game with the score 12-2.

Shohei Tomioka pitched the eighth for the A’s but did not fare much better, giving up three earned runs in one frame. Dermis Garcia hit his first homer of the spring to lead off the ninth for the A’s. That ended the scoring at 15-3.

The A’s will face the Mariners next May 2-4th at the Oakland Coliseum.