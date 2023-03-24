Esteury Ruiz has made Oakland’s Opening Day roster

The outfield picture for the Oakland Athletics is still unclear, but one of the big decisions has been made. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara reports that Esteury Ruiz has been told by manager Mark Kotsay that he has made the Opening Day roster.

Esteury Ruiz was told he’s making the roster, Mark Kotsay said. Not clear if he’ll be the primary center fielder, Kotsay said A’s still have decisions to make in the outfield. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 24, 2023

Kotsay didn’t disclose what role Ruiz will play on the roster, but he should see ample time in center field. Oakland still has a number of decisions to make with the rest of the outfield picture.

Ruiz got off to a bit of a slow start at the plate this spring, but has finished strong hitting .325/.404/.475 with three doubles and a home run in 40 at-bats. He has walked five times and has also stolen six bases.

It isn’t clear if this will have any bearing on Cristian Pache, who is out of options this spring. Seth Brown is back in left field Friday after dealing with some shoulder issues. He and Ramon Laureano are expected to see the bulk of playing time in the corners. With Ruiz in center, that leaves Pache competing with Connor Capel and Brent Rooker for one or two spots.