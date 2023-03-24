Athletics vs. Mariners Spring Training game thread

The Oakland Athletics will wrap up their split squad Friday with a matchup against the Seattle Mariners. Mason Miller will make his spring debut for the A’s while Luis Castillo will get the start for Seattle.

Miller is a power right-hander who appeared in just five games total in 2022 due to injury. However, he finished the season in the Arizona Fall League where he made six starts while posting a 3.24 ERA to go along with 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

With most of the starters in action in Mesa today against the White Sox, Oakland will send a prospect heavy lineup to Peoria against the Mariners. Zach Gelof will play second base and will hit third. Tyler Soderstrom will catch and hit fourth. Lawrence Butler is also in the lineup in center and will be hitting eighth.

For Seattle, J.P. Crawford will play short and lead off. Ty France is in the lineup at first base while Cal Raleigh will be behind the plate and hitting third.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 24, 6:40 p.m. PST

Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, Arizona

TV: No local broadcast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: KIRO 710 (Mariners broadcast)